The Clarets are on the hunt for a new boss following Sean Dyche’s departure from the club on Good Friday.

Burnley’s search for a new manager continues this week, with a number of high-profile names linked with the hot seat at Turf Moor.

The Clarets parted company with Sean Dyche on Friday after a largely successful stint that has seen the club remain in the top flight for the past six seasons.

Things have been more difficult this term, however, and Burnley currently find themselves in the bottom three with just seven games remaining.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham was overseen by centre-back Ben Mee and U23s chief Michael Jackson, but speculation is rife as to who will be drafted in to try and save the Clarets from relegation.

Next up for Burnley is a must-win clash against Southampton on Thursday evening.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who the bookies are tipping to replace Dyche at Turf Moor.

*All odds as per SkyBet.

1. Gennaro Gattuso - 28/1 Current job: Unemployed. Career win %: 45.3%. Photo Sales

2. Roy Keane - 28/1 Current job: Unemployed. Career win %: 39.8%. Photo Sales

3. Gary Rowett - 25/1 Current job: Millwall. Career win %: 41.2%. Photo Sales

4. Vincent Kompany - 25/1 Current job: Anderlecht. Career win %: 46.5%. Photo Sales