Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Burnley kicked off their Championship campaign with a brilliant display against Huddersfield Town on Friday evening.

Vincent Kompany’s side dominated the Terriers, claiming an impressive 16 shots to their two.

Ian Maatsen’s goal short of 20 minutes proved to be the vital difference though and the Clarets will be happy to have kicked off the season with a win and a very good performance.

Next up is their first competitive home tie since April as they host Luton Town this weekend.

The Hatters played out a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City in their opener on Saturday.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Terriers have second bid rejected for defender Huddersfield Town have had another bid rejected for Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrah. The non-league club previously triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract but that hasn't deterred the Terriers. (Alan Nixon)

2. Hatters closing in on deal for promoted striker Luton Town are reportedly working on a deal to sign Grimsby Town striker John McAtee for around £500,000. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals last season as The Mariners were promoted to League Two. (Alan Nixon)

3. Birmingham City consider second Rams swoop Birmingham City are thought to be interested in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight after already snapping up his former teammate Kyrstian Bielik last week. The 21-year-old's contract will expire next summer. (Football Insider)

4. Cardiff City linked with free agent striker Cardiff City are said to be eyeing a move for veteran striker Andy Carroll after he was released by West Brom at the end of last season. The 33-year-old scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Baggies. (BBC Radio Wales)