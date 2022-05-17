17th May 2022 - Premier League rumours

Burnley failed to cause another upset against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend as they were narrowly beaten.

A penalty by Harry Kane shortly before half time proved to be the only difference between the two sides as the Clarets dropped back into the relegation zone.

A late equaliser from Leeds United against Brighton meant that the Whites gained a point advantage over Burnley, however the Lancashire club still have a game in hand over their rivals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now travel to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa midweek, before ending their campaign with a home tie against Newcastle United.