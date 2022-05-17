17th May 2022 - Premier League rumours
Burnley failed to cause another upset against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend as they were narrowly beaten.
A penalty by Harry Kane shortly before half time proved to be the only difference between the two sides as the Clarets dropped back into the relegation zone.
A late equaliser from Leeds United against Brighton meant that the Whites gained a point advantage over Burnley, however the Lancashire club still have a game in hand over their rivals.
They will now travel to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa midweek, before ending their campaign with a home tie against Newcastle United.
Here are today’s rumours...