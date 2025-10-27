Burnley, Leeds United and West Ham Premier League finishes predicted

The newly promoted sides have started the season strongly, and after nine games none of them are in the relegation zone.
Burnley’s dramatic victory at Wolves saw them move up to 16th in the Premier League table with a five-point gap between them and 17th-place Nottingham Forest.
The amount of points already accumulated by the promoted sides shows how competitive the league is this season and how any side can get a result over another on their day.
Scott Parker will be hoping for more of the same as his side looks to avoid the worrying trend of bouncing straight back down to the Championship after achieving promotion to the top-flight.
But where does Google’s AI-powered search tool, Gemini, predict Burnley and their Premier League rivals will finish this season?
Find out below.