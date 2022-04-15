The news that Dyche had been sacked after just under a decade in charge at Turf Moor brought an end to the reign of the longest serving current Premier League manager.

The 50-year-old leaves the Clarets sat in 18th place and they are currently four points from safety with just eight games remaining.

Club chairman Alan Pace explained he felt the time was right to make a change as the departure of assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeper coach Billy Mercer was also confirmed.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," said Pace.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.”

Club legend Paul Weller gave his verdict on Dyche’s exit, telling the BBC he felt supporters have remained loyal to their former manager despite their on-field struggles.

He said: “Sean has had to take the ultimate punishment.

“What he has done at Burnley is unbelievable, he has done it on a shoestring. He's not been supported by any of the chairmen financially like other Premier League managers have been.

“It's been a really difficult season and I think that's why everybody is so surprised because the fans love him.

“Even though we are struggling, we are down at the bottom and it's looking like relegation, Burnley fans were still loyal to him.”

After guiding the club to two promotions, to top-half finishes and European football, Dyche had endeared himself to the Turf Moor faithful - something shown in social media posts by supporters in the aftermath of the news breaking.