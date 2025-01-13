Burnley eye forward deal, Sunderland linked with striker - Championship transfer news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest transfer news from around the Championship and Burnley’s promotion rivals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer news and gossip continues to dominate the headlines in January among Burnley and their promotion rivals.

Here, we take a closer look at some of the transfer stories involving some of the clubs battling for promotion at the top of the Championship over the past 24-hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley renew interest in Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker

Journalist Pete O’Rourke first reported the news that the Clarets had lodged an official bid for the 24-year-old, who scored Plymouth’s winning goal during their FA Cup third round win against Brentford at the weekend.

Sky Sports News and Fabrizio Romano have since backed up this claim. Burnley have been contacted for comment.

Sunderland transfer latest ahead of Friday night

Meanwhile, Sunderland have learned of Ben Brereton Diaz's transfer preference should he leave Southampton this month. The Daily Mail is reporting that the Chilean striker will only consider a return to Sheffield United. It was reported on Saturday by Sky Sports that Brereton Diaz was wanted by his former club Blackburn Rovers and the Black Cats.

The Saints want to insert an obligation to buy in any loan deal for him after buying him for £7m in the summer. Sunderland are the only club willing to agree to this, and so that is why Brereton-Diaz remains on the South Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's only the Blades that he will entertain a move to, and he would remain at St Mary’s Stadium if a move to United does not materialise according to the Mail. They say that he and his partner are expecting a baby, so he does not want to unsettle his family life. Brereton Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, so it's a place he is familiar with.

Middlesbrough could sell top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath

Atlanta United have made an offer of around £18m, potentially leading up to £20m for striker Emmanuel Latte Lath according to The Northern Echo. This is the first concrete offer Boro have received for the Ivory Coast forward.

He's been subject of much transfer speculation since August, with teams in the Premier League and Championship reportedly interested. The 26-year-old has 10 goals and two assists in 26 games this term, and leads the way in the scoring charts for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders could be braced for a bidding war for Latte Lath, and have not yet responded to the offer. He is under contract until the summer of 2027.