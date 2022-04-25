The Clarets beat Wolves 1-0 at Turf Moor to leapfrog Everton, ahead of their derby at Liverpool, into 17th, and move within two points of Leeds United.

Jackson has overseen two wins and a draw in nine days, since the surprise sacking of Sean Dyche, and, with five games to play, there are increasing calls for chairman Alan Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job to the end of the campaign.

Jackson remains patient and awaits Pace’s next move.

Asked what the plan is now, Jackson smiled: “My plan? I’d like to say eight pints!

“But I’ll be going home, sitting on the couch and seeing my family, and I’ll go and see my dad tomorrow.

“When you win a game, enjoy that, the next day start thinking about everything else that goes with it, but the lads deserve to enjoy this, they’ve had a really tough week.

“I might try and catch a bit of the Liverpool-Everton game, but I’ve tried to stay away from those games, even the Everton-Leicester game I watched with my little boy, rather than watching that, I’ve been trying to get as much downtime as I can, in the meantime I just focus on what we can do.”

Pace’s search for a replacement for Dyche continues, whether that will be someone for the remainder of the season or in the summer, and Jackson added: “I can’t affect that, all we can affect as a staff, is the group, that’s it.

“It’s day to day, we’ve come off the back of this week, and we can enjoy this bit because there’s still a hell of a lot of football to come, so it’s about trying to improve and get better anything we’re doing.

“I don’t know at this moment in time (when speaking to chairman).”

