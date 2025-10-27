Burnley won their first away game of the season last weekend as they claimed a well-earned three points against Wolves, which could be huge to look back on come May.

Scott Parker’s side have struggled on the road this season but managed to shake off the sinking feeling of letting a two-goal lead slip in the first half to come back and secure the victory in the dying moments through Lyle Foster’s clever finish in the 95th minute.

The Clarets failed to win in their first four away games of the Premier League season, picking up no points despite some valiant displays - no more so than at Old Trafford. But their home form has been the complete opposite as they have only lost once at Turf Moor and that was to a disappointing last-minute penalty against reigning champions Liverpool.

Burnley will be preparing for another tough test at home next weekend as they face league leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor but will be wanting to use that home advantage to cause a surprise.

It is vital that Parker’s side continues to use their home ground as a fortress, but how does Turf Moor compare to the rest of the league in terms of attendance?