The Clarets, in 19th, are four points adrift of safety, following Everton’s injury time win over Newcastle United last Thursday, and eight behind Leeds United in 16th, although they have three games in hand over the Whites.

Leeds, after six straight defeats which helped seal Marcelo Bielsa’s fate, have since won their last two games at the death under American Jesse Marsch, beating Norwich City before coming from 2-0 down at Wolves to triumph 3-2 last Friday night after Raul Jimenez’s harsh dismissal.

Brownhill admits those results were “heart-breaking”, but his only focus remains on Burnley’s performances and results, with 11 games to play.

The next one could hardly be less daunting, as champions and league leaders Manchester City come to Turf Moor a week on Saturday.

But Brownhill said: “I did watch the games, and it was a bit heart-breaking watching the Leeds game, to be honest – and Everton nicked a win – but for me, because it’s not right at the end of the season, it’s still up to us.

“If we win our games coming up, which we’re capable of - we’ve got some teams around us, Watford. Norwich, Everton - and we’ve got teams like Southampton, West Ham, Wolves still to play, who we’ve had results against in the past.

“So there’s no stress, we’ve still got games where we can get ourselves out of it, we still have some games in hand on teams, so it’s more about focusing on our game and knowing we definitely have enough to win these games, and have done in the past.”

