Burnley ‘agreed terms’ with Belgium Under-21 star, QPR eye free agent market

It has been a productive transfer window for Vincent Kompany as he embarks on his first season in charge at Burnley.

The Manchester City legend completed 16 new signings as he looks to lead the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His reward for a summer of hard work and endeavour has been a promising start to the Championship season after his new look side lost just one of their opening seven games of the campaign.

That means they head into Friday night’s visit to West Bromwich Albion sat in third place in the table and know a win at the Hawthorns could take them to the summit.

Kompany could have had one more new face in his squad for the meeting with Steve Bruce’s side if recent reports are to be believed.

The Express takes a look at the latest rumours surrounding the Clarets and their Championship rivals.

Birmingham City suffered a late blow on deadline day after their move for non-league striker Kabongo Tshimanga fell through at the last minute. The Blues had agreed a fee believed to be approaching £1million with National League club Chesterfield - but the striker failed a medical and his dream move collapsed. (The72)

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly scanning the free agent market as they consider a move to add a third goalkeeper to their squad. Manager Michael Beale can call on the services of Sent Dieng and Jordan Archer - but could add a backup option from a list of keepers without a club. (West London Sport)

Norwich City were expecting a number of offers for highly-rated full-back Max Aarons as the transfer deadline approached. The talented defender has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past - but Canaries manager Dean Smith has confirmed he was unaware of any late bids for one of his prize assets (EDP24)

Coventry City have confirmed young goalkeeper Cain Tyler has been sent out on loan to gain first-team experience. The 20-year-old has joined National League North club Hereford on loan until the end of the month (Coventry City official website)

Watford manager Rob Edwards has expressed his delight at retaining the services of attacking duo Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro. Both players were the subject of offers from Premier League clubs during the window but have remained at Vicarage Road (BBC)

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce was delighted with the signing of former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly. The Baggies boss described his new addition as ‘a model professional’ after he penned a two-year deal at the Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion official website)

Premier League club Leeds United explored a possible deadline day move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Chile international has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the window but Leeds were put off by Rovers’ high valuation of the frontman (The Athletic)

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze believes there is more to come from summer signing Oscar Estupinan as his side prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend (Hull Live)

Wigan Athletic beat the deadline to sign Anthony Scully and the former Lincoln City and West Ham United player is now determined to prove himself in the Championship (Irish Independent)