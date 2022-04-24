The Premier League season is fast approaching the final fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign as clubs begin their preparations for the summer transfer window.

Burnley are set for another crucial fixture in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor today.

A win for the managerless Clarets could move them out of the bottom three and above Everton who face rivals Liverpool at Anfield later today.

However, defeat for the Lancashire side and a victory for the Toffees and the gap between the two could extend to four points with Frank Lampard’s team still having a game in hand.

Ahead of the match, interim Burnley boss Mike Jackson said: “For me, every credit goes to the players.

“Everyone around the club has come together and mucked in, but the players are the ones who go out and play the game.

“They are the ones under the pressure, under the lights.

“We’re just there to guide them and give them that helping hand when they need it.

“You don’t get to this level and play as many games as you have without being that sort of character.

“Sometimes you just get labelled as ‘experienced’. But they are good players and good characters. Sometimes we forget that.”

“The confidence on the ball was high, and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.”

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Foxes could make £30m move for Sangare Leicester City are lining up a £30m transfer bid for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare (The Sun) Photo Sales

2. Villa boss monitoring Croatian defender Aston Villa are stepping up their plans to sign a new centre-back after Steven Gerrard watched Duje Caleta-Car in midweek (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Red Devils could move for Eriksen Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shown an interest in making Christian Eriksen one of his first signings (The Star - Sunday) Photo Sales

4. Hammers join bidding for Belotti West Ham have joined the bidding for Torino’s Italian international striker Andrea Belotti (Fichajes) Photo Sales