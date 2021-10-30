Burnley 3, Brentford 1: Burnley seal first Premier League win of the season

Sean Dyche will celebrate nine years in charge of Burnley with a first Premier League victory of the season over Brentford.

Matt Lowton celebrates putting the Clarets two ahead

First half goals from Chris Wood, Matt Lowton and Maxwel Cornet set the Clarets on their way before a second half goal from Saman Ghoddos gave the visitors a consolation.

Here’s how the action unfolded.

LIVE: Burnley v Brentford

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor

It’s a mixed bag of weather this afternoon, one minute heavy rain, the next glorious Autumn sunshine. Sean Dyche will be hoping his side will leave supporters happy and taking home all three points.

Nine years!

Burnley boss Sean Dyche celebrates nine years in charge of the Clarets tomorrow, what a nine years it has been.

Sean Dyche still believes in his methods

"Are you changing because you think we need a change, or because there is an actual reason why?" - Sean Dyche on the decision-making process at Burnley

Einstein once said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Perfect football weather

Brentford team

Burnley team

Teams out

Burnley and Brentford take to the field.

