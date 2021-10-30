Burnley 3, Brentford 1: Burnley seal first Premier League win of the season
Sean Dyche will celebrate nine years in charge of Burnley with a first Premier League victory of the season over Brentford.
Matt Lowton celebrates putting the Clarets two ahead
First half goals from Chris Wood, Matt Lowton and Maxwel Cornet set the Clarets on their way before a second half goal from Saman Ghoddos gave the visitors a consolation.
It’s a mixed bag of weather this afternoon, one minute heavy rain, the next glorious Autumn sunshine. Sean Dyche will be hoping his side will leave supporters happy and taking home all three points.
Nine years!
Burnley boss Sean Dyche celebrates nine years in charge of the Clarets tomorrow, what a nine years it has been.
Sean Dyche still believes in his methods
"Are you changing because you think we need a change, or because there is an actual reason why?" - Sean Dyche on the decision-making process at Burnley
Einstein once said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Which Premier League manager would you like to be stuck on a desert island with?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he would like to be stuck on a desert island with Sean Dyche
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bizarrely claimed that he would like to be stuck on a desert island with Burnley boss Sean Dyche because the Turf Moor chief could be useful in engineering an escape.
