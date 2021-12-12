Burnley 0, West Ham United 0: Clarets and Hammers share the spoils as Burnley move within two points of safety
Burnley moved to within two points of Watford after drawing at home with West Ham United.
Matej Vydra has a shot on goal blocked by Issa Diop and Craig Dawson
In a game that lacked any real quality, both sides will be happy to share the spoils, here’s how the action unfolded.
Burnley v West Ham United
Last updated: Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:48
Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor
No snow today, we’re good to go!
Today’s teams
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Wood, Rodriguez
Subs: Hennessey, Brownhill, Lennon, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Thomas
West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Benrahma, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice
Subs: Areola, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste
Here come the teams!
Kick off is moments away.
Kick off!
Manuel Lanzini gets the game underway. Burnley in their traditional claret and blue, with West Ham in an all darky navy away kit. Burnley shooting towards the Cricket Field stand in the first half.
From Dwight McNeil’s corner Chris Woods header is over the bar, first chance of the game.
Masuaku on the volley is just wide, wasn’t far off.
Lanzini effort from distance is high and wide, no where near.
Gudmundsson heads an Ashley Westwood corner wide, wouldn’t have counted though as the referee blew for a foul on Fabianski.
Just over twenty minutes gone, not an awful lot in it, neither side really creating much.
BIg save from Nick Pope to deny Issa Diop the opening goal, he gets a hand onto the powerful header and tips it round the post for a corner which comes to nothing.