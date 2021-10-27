Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Lucas Moura second half goal knocks Clarets out of Carabao Cup
Substitute Lucas Moura scored the only goal of a dire game to knock the Clarets out of the Carabao Cup.
In a game that never really got going, a second half headed goal from Moura was enough to see Spurs progress to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at the expense of the Clarets.
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 20:27
Good evening and welcome to Turf Moor
Turf Moor under the lights, does it get any better than this?
Spurs Team
Burnley Team
What a night this was, so close yet so far!
Jay Rodriguez on the night Burnley almost made the impossible, possible
"And the impossible, all of a sudden, is possible!"
Debut for Connor Roberts
Connor Roberts makes his first Burnley appearance tonight after signing from Swansea on deadline day.
Teams are out
Burnley and Spurs enter the field from opposite tunnels to deafening music from the PA system.
Kick off!
Spurs get the game underway. Burnley in claret and blue, visitors Spurs in their dark multi-coloured third kit.
Matej Vydra nearly on the end of a long punt upfield from Pope. Gollini in the Spurs goal gathers.
Harry Kane shot is well wide after a Lo Celso ball plays him in on goal.
Past the ten minute mark and both sides are still feeling their way into, very little action to speak of as yet.