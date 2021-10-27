Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Lucas Moura second half goal knocks Clarets out of Carabao Cup

Substitute Lucas Moura scored the only goal of a dire game to knock the Clarets out of the Carabao Cup.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:45 pm

In a game that never really got going, a second half headed goal from Moura was enough to see Spurs progress to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at the expense of the Clarets.

Last updated: Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 20:27

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:29

Good evening and welcome to Turf Moor

Turf Moor under the lights, does it get any better than this?

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:30

Spurs Team

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:30

Burnley Team

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:34

What a night this was, so close yet so far!

Jay Rodriguez on the night Burnley almost made the impossible, possible

"And the impossible, all of a sudden, is possible!"

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:43

Debut for Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts makes his first Burnley appearance tonight after signing from Swansea on deadline day.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:42

Teams are out

Burnley and Spurs enter the field from opposite tunnels to deafening music from the PA system.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:45

Kick off!

Spurs get the game underway. Burnley in claret and blue, visitors Spurs in their dark multi-coloured third kit.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:48

2 mins

Matej Vydra nearly on the end of a long punt upfield from Pope. Gollini in the Spurs goal gathers.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:48

3 mins

Harry Kane shot is well wide after a Lo Celso ball plays him in on goal.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 19:56

10 mins

Past the ten minute mark and both sides are still feeling their way into, very little action to speak of as yet.

