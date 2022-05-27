The Manchester City legend is halfway through a four-year deal with the Brussels club where he started his playing career, but the final two years of the contract have been ripped up, after finishing third in the regular season, and then third in the championship round of the Belgian A League, earning a place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League.
The 36-year-old former Belgium international centre back is believed to have agreed a three-year deal after talks with Alan Pace, having moved to the top of his wishlist to replace Dyche, as a modern coach with an attractive reputation - a big name in the game, who is prepared to work with data and analytics in terms of player acquisition, which is something ALK Capital have been working towards.
A number of the signings made in the last season at Burnley were essentially “Moneyball” deals, for younger players with a sell on value, such as Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts.
A deal was essentially in place last week, on the premise that Burnley retained their Premier League status.
However, the Clarets’ subsequent demotion to the Championship appears to have not put off Kompany, whose wife is Mancunian, with the family home still in Manchester.
The club were keen to get someone in before the beginning of June, with the players due back in for testing and then pre-season towards the end of the month.
The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 23rd, with the first day of the season on July 30th - the campaign beginning early as there will be a break from November 12th to December 10th for the World Cup in Qatar.
Kompany was set to face a rebuild at Anderlecht this summer, and could face a similar situation at Turf Moor where nine players are out of contract, two of which – Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork – have options in the club’s favour, although Matej Vydra is in discussions over a two-year deal.
