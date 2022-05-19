Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley face Aston Villa tonight in a must-win game in the final week of the Premier League campaign.

The Clarets are sweating over the fitness of defensive duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, with the latter thought to have a slim chance of returning before the end of the season.

Dale Stephens and Jay Rodriguez could be fit for a place in the matchday squad, while Erik Pieters, Matej Vydra, Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

Following their defeat to Tottenham last time out, Wout Weghorst is expected to return to the starting line-up.

Aston Villa will be without Ezri Konsa, who faces up to four months out, while Jacob Ramsey is expected to be fit for tonight’s clash.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea eye AC Milan captain Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, with the Italian's contract set to expire. The Blues would face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for his signature. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Tottenham keen on ex-Arsenal attacker Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the attacker's deal expiring in June. The 33-year-old has five goals and six assists in Serie A this season. (La Gazetta dello Sport) Photo Sales

3. Tottenham target Aston Villa midfield maestro Antonio Conte has added Aston Villa's John McGinn to his list of potential summer targets. The Tottenham boss will look to add up to six players ahead of next season. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Everton flop on his way out Everton are reportedly looking to offload summer signing Dele Alli but will demand £20 million for the midfielder. The Toffees may have to pay up to £40 million to Tottenham following his summer move. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales