Burnley FC Women start season with dramatic win at Derby

Dom Cooper slotted home in the seventh minute of injury time to seal three points on the opening day after the Clarets Women had twice come from behind with earlier levellers from Ellie May and Evie Priestley.

In his first competitive game in charge, Jonathan Morgan handed starts to four summer signings – Lucy Walsh, Alanta Brown, Ellie May & Leah Embley.

Aimee Kelly and Ellie York, also summer recruits, were named among the substitutes.

Mickleover Football Club: Derby Women v Burnley Women

Four minutes in, Priestley saw an early sighter well held by Derby goalkeeper Imogen Maguire and Olivia Wilson also saw a shot tipped behind acrobatically by Maguire, while May – going up against her former club – had an effort poked away in the opening 25 minutes.

Millie Ravening then had a strike held, before the hosts took the lead with their first real attack as Amy Sims broke down the right and lobbed the ball over Clarets keeper Lauren Bracewell.

Ravening then fired over from the edge of the area before Embley linked up well with Priestley inside the area, but was unable to pick out a teammate with a low cross across the face of goal.

A goal down at the restart, captain Bracewell had to hold an effort from Becky McGrother within the opening 60 seconds of the second half.

Mickleover Football Club: Derby Women v Burnley Women

Defender Wilson also had to deny Jess Camwell with a last-ditch tackle soon after, before May struck against her former club to level things up on 51 minutes, lobbing Maguire.

Marli Rhodes-Andrews then poked wide for the Ewe Rams at the other end, having been picked out by Ella Hilliard, before Sims struck a second on the hour-mark with a low drive.

A trialist was brought on by Burnley in the aftermath of that goal, and would have a pivotal role further down the line, but Embley came close to a leveller, with Maguire doing well to hold her effort on the turn inside the box.

Ravening then tested Maguire from a set-piece routine, while Cooper fired a rasping strike inches over the bar.

Mickleover Football Club: Derby Women v Burnley Women

With Derby looking to sit deep, a rare attack saw Bracewell save Sims’ shot to deny the County player her hat-trick.

And on 76 minutes, a second leveller of the afternoon at the Don Amott Arena in Mickleover came via the boot of Priestley.

Joint top-scorer in the league last season, the forward picked up where she left off with a smart finish from a cross into the box.

Ravening then headed over the bar from Cooper’s cross with three minutes of regular time remaining, but with plenty of stoppages throughout the second half, seven minutes were added on.

And in the dying seconds of the game, the trialist threaded an inch-perfect through ball to full back Cooper who, having raced into the area, poked home under Maguire to make it the perfect start to the season.