Burnley FC Women name new manager

Morgan has women’s Championship winning pedigree, having guided Leicester City Women to the Women’s Super League for the first time in their history.

He left the Foxes in November 2021 after seven years at the club, who he took from the Midlands Division One, the fourth tier, to the top division.

Under his tenure, during the side’s Women’s Championship-winning season, Leicester enjoyed a Championship record breaking 12-game winning streak and secured a spot in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Jonathan Morgan_5/5/22._©Andy Ford /Burnley Football Club

Morgan said: “It’s a great feeling, I’m honoured to be honest, to come to such a fantastic football club like Burnley.

"From my point of view, I’ve heard a lot of good things about Burnley behind the scenes for the last couple of years and it’s a club that I’ve followed quite closely seeing their rise through the leagues.

“Burnley are definitely a club on the up and their commitment to move forwards was one of the biggest pulls for me to come here.”

Morgan has a wealth of experience having achieved several accolades during his career.

During the 2020/21 season he was crowned FA Women’s Championship Manager of the Year and accrued four FA Women’s Manager of the month awards.

In addition to this, during his time with the Foxes, they were crowned FA Women’s Northern Premier League Champions 2018/19, FA Women’s League Cup Runners up 2018/19, FA

Women’s Northern Premier League Runners Up 2017/18, FA Women’s Northern Premier League Winners 2015/16 and he secured FA Women’s Northern Premier League Manager of

the Year 2015/16.

Chairman Alan Pace added: “It’s my pleasure to welcome Jonathan to Burnley Football Club.

“Since taking over the operations of the women’s team, I’ve been open about our aims and ambitions and I’m pleased we have managed to take great strides forward over the course

of the past year. Appointing Jonathan, with his experience and knowledge of women’s football, is another milestone in our journey and I believe is testament to our commitment

to growing the game here.

“The women’s team have enjoyed some fantastic results this season, especially during the latter half of the campaign and Jonathan is going to be a great addition.