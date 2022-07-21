Burnley FC Women make double swoop on Leicester City

The pair were both handed first team opportunities by Morgan during his time in charge of the Women’s Super League outfit.

Midfielder Brown, 20, is a product of the Fox Soccer Academy set up by former City defender Christian Fuchs, and has featured against top sides in the women’s game, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

She said: “I’m buzzing to have got the deal done now and to be a Burnley player.

"When Jonathan first got in touch with me, it was instantly something that I wanted to get involved in.

“I’m excited about where the club’s at and where it’s going, and I just can’t wait to get going now.”

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder York is a product of Leicester’s own academy, spending time with the Under 18s and reserves before progressing to the first team.

First named as a substitute against Charlton Athletic in the campaign which saw Leicester lift the Women’s Championship title under Morgan, York’s senior bow came four days later against Manchester United.

York required surgery midway through last season, but was still involved in the celebrations as the Foxes’ lifted the FA Women’s Super League Academy League Plate.

And she said: “Jonathan was obviously a big part in me coming here, because he gave me my first team opportunities at Leicester.

“Also, the club are really putting an interest into developing the women’s side of things, and that’s incredibly appealing as a player.