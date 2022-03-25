Burnley FC Women look back on LFA Cup success

Burnley FC Women lifted the trophy for the first time since the competition’s inception in 1994/95 by beating league rivals AFC Fylde 4-1 at the County Ground in Leyland.

Priestley scored twice on the night, including the opener after four minuutes, with Millie Ravening and Courtney Willis also on target.

Greenhalgh recently returned to the club after a break.

Burnley Women Vs Flyde (Lancashire FA Women's Challenge Cup)_123/3/22_©Andy Ford/ Burnley FC

And, speaking together after the game, the pair said: SG: "It was amazing, we worked really hard for it.

EP: "Yeah, we put in a really good team performance and we're really happy.

"I've got six goals in this competition this season, and my second tonight was my favourite, just curled it into the far corner.

SG: "I'm so happy I came back, and winning trophies again!

"We felt confident but we knew it would be a tough game.

EP: "But we've beaten them before.

SG: "The way we set up in training was really good, we were well prepared."

The duo played a big role in the side’s recent success, earning back to back promotions by winning the North West Women's Regional Football League Premier Division title in 2017–18, and the Women's National League Division One North crown the following season.