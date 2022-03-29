Burnley FC Women build on cup success

Goals from Millie Ravening, Lizzie Hamer and Evie Priestley secured three points against the Potters on the Clarets’ return to FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division action.

From the cup final against AFC Fylde Women, two enforced changes were made with both Nicola Worthington and Sarah Greenhalgh absent

through illness, as Hollie Kelsh and Katie Thomas came into the side.

Lizzie Hamer celebrates making it 2-0

Megan Dykes also returned to the Clarets bench alongside Sammy Fleck, continuing her own recovery from injury.

Within the opening 60 seconds at the County Ground, Clarets goalkeeper – and captain – Lauren Bracewell had to react well to keep out a free-kick from Stoke’s Callan Barber.

And in a quick start at both ends, Burnley defender Olivia Wilson also brought Potters’ keeper Liz Craven into action moments later with a shot as the ball fell to her from a corner.

It was from another set piece on seven minutes however that the Clarets took the lead through prolific goal scorer Ravening.

Adding to her goal in the Challenge Cup final victory, the midfielder fired home powerfully from inside the area as the ball fell to her from

a corner.

Striker Priestley also scored in the final, but struck narrowly wide against the Potters having rounded keeper Craven after picking up Dani Cooper’s through ball.

On 21 minutes, the Clarets’ advantage was doubled though through Lizzie Hamer. Courtney Willis’ pass was intercepted, but with the clearance skewed by a Stoke defender, Hamer was on hand to convert with a calm finish.

Before the half was out, City’s Molly Holder was unable to guide an effort on target after a defensive error, and Katie Thomas headed wide at the other end.

Lizzie Steele and Roisin Kivel also went close for the Potters, though it remained 2-0 at the break.

Burnley had the first chance following the restart as Hamer fed a well-weighted ball into the box from the right wing which Kelsh was unable to convert.

On 62 minutes, the visitors halved the deficit with Barber converting from 12 yards out following a controversial penalty award for an adjudged handball.

Following that goal, Stoke rallied and put Burnley under pressure, though the Clarets did almost hit back instantly with Kelsh’s glancing header going over the bar.

Despite their consistent pressure, the Potters were unable to properly test Clarets’ shot stopper Bracewell with substitute Rebecca Knight’s athletic effort not troubling the keeper 10 minutes from time.

Stoke’s Craven did have to react quickly to keep out a header from her own defender, who had met Hamer’s cross, though the keeper couldn’t deny Priestley as the clock ticked into the 90th minute.

Played in on goal with an inch-perfect ball over the top from Ravening, the striker weaved her way to the edge of the area and fired home in clinical style to seal the three points.

Burnley FC Women return to action on Sunday when Hull City Ladies are the visitors to the County Ground.