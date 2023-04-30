Manuel Benson was on hand once again for the Clarets with a superb strike in the 33rd minute, while Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets back in front moments after the Robins had equalised through Tommy Conway.

Pearson was left frustrated with both of the goals against the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t really do enough with our possession in the first half, and we are disappointed with the two goals,” he said.

Nigel Pearson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We talked all week about not letting him (Benson) come inside on his left peg, but there we go, so that was disappointing.

“The second goal potentially could’ve knocked the stuffing out of us but we still responded very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been in a decent game today.