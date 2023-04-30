Burnley FC: 'We talked all week about not letting him come inside-' Nigel Pearson discusses the Clarets' goals against Bristol City
Nigel Pearson says he was disappointed with the goals Bristol City conceded in their 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Ashton Gate.
Manuel Benson was on hand once again for the Clarets with a superb strike in the 33rd minute, while Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets back in front moments after the Robins had equalised through Tommy Conway.
Pearson was left frustrated with both of the goals against the Robins.
“We didn’t really do enough with our possession in the first half, and we are disappointed with the two goals,” he said.
“We talked all week about not letting him (Benson) come inside on his left peg, but there we go, so that was disappointing.
“The second goal potentially could’ve knocked the stuffing out of us but we still responded very well.
“They’ve been in a decent game today.
"We are disappointed not to finish our home campaign with a positive result because we put a lot of effort into our performances.”