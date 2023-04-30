News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 hour ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
2 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
6 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Burnley FC: 'We talked all week about not letting him come inside-' Nigel Pearson discusses the Clarets' goals against Bristol City

Nigel Pearson says he was disappointed with the goals Bristol City conceded in their 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Ashton Gate.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Manuel Benson was on hand once again for the Clarets with a superb strike in the 33rd minute, while Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets back in front moments after the Robins had equalised through Tommy Conway.

Pearson was left frustrated with both of the goals against the Robins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t really do enough with our possession in the first half, and we are disappointed with the two goals,” he said.

Nigel Pearson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Nigel Pearson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Nigel Pearson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Most Popular

“We talked all week about not letting him (Benson) come inside on his left peg, but there we go, so that was disappointing.

“The second goal potentially could’ve knocked the stuffing out of us but we still responded very well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve been in a decent game today.

"We are disappointed not to finish our home campaign with a positive result because we put a lot of effort into our performances.”

Related topics:BurnleyBristol CityAshton Gate