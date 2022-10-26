The Clarets overcame Norwich with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, with the manager making a couple of changes to his side.

Kompany believes the club are now benefitting from some of the “difficult” decisions they made in the summer.

“I can take you guys back to the start of the season, which shows the point about the squad, especially in this league with the amount of games,” he said.

Vincent Kompany (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Everyone was pleased with Charlie Taylor and Harwood-Bellis, but we’ve had to rotate a little bit, it’s happening to everyone at the moment.

“Today I’m really happy with what Taylor (Harwood-Bellis) did, what Jordan (Beyer) did, what Corky (Jack Cork) did, but we’ve had different triangles plenty of times this season.

“We have never really dropped our levels, and that for me important because it just allows me to trust more players.

“We were left with very difficult choices in the lead-up to the season. We had some really good players who would’ve been among the best players in this league.

Jordan Beyer started as centre back against Norwich (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Norwich are a good team to compare us with, because they retained the entirety of their squad.

“If you look at ours, every player who was leading the way last season has left.

“With the few players we could sell, we decided to stock up to make sure we had enough numbers. You can see now why we needed that.

“Imagine if we had Dwight McNeil, who could be the best player in the league, but he gets an injury, you don’t have the back-up after him to put on the pitch.

“The club did really well in making sure we gave ourselves options.

“We struck a healthy balance for this mad schedule.”

Burnley claimed all three points against the Canaries on Tuesday night, courtesy of a late Jay Rodriguez penalty, and now face Reading in their next outing.

Kompany says his team are approaching every game in the same manner, no matter the result.

“I try to stay away from the mental rollercoaster,” he added.

“Of course it gives us a lift, of course players believe more in the fact that they can do something, but it’s unique at the moment how we carry on to the next game.

“I’m expecting that sometimes the result will go against us, and then I will look at the reaction, but it’s the same now.

“I wouldn’t allow the team to approach games differently, even if we lost.