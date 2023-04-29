Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany provides update on Lyle Foster following first half substitution
Vincent Kompany says he didn’t want to take any risks with Lyle Foster in Burnley’s 2-1 victory over Bristol City.
The attacker was subbed off in the 41st minute after suffering a head injury during the first half.
Kompany states it was important to take the relevant precautions following the early collision.
“He was a bit unlucky after the contact,” he said.
"He was feeling dizzy so you can’t take any risk nowadays, but we think he’s going to be alright.
"We’ve got to be taking all the precautions now.”
Kompany also explained the reason behind the absence of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Anass Zaroury.
"We’ve had a lot of games,” he added.
"It’s not a great preparation and the last thing I’m going to do is take Joey for a match like this after a night out.
“He’s earned his rest and we’ll have him fully fit for the next game.”