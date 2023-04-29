News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
6 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
10 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
12 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany provides update on Lyle Foster following first half substitution

Vincent Kompany says he didn’t want to take any risks with Lyle Foster in Burnley’s 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

The attacker was subbed off in the 41st minute after suffering a head injury during the first half.

Kompany states it was important to take the relevant precautions following the early collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was a bit unlucky after the contact,” he said.

Lyle Foster was subbed off during the first half (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)Lyle Foster was subbed off during the first half (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)
Lyle Foster was subbed off during the first half (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)
Most Popular

"He was feeling dizzy so you can’t take any risk nowadays, but we think he’s going to be alright.

"We’ve got to be taking all the precautions now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kompany also explained the reason behind the absence of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Anass Zaroury.

"We’ve had a lot of games,” he added.

"It’s not a great preparation and the last thing I’m going to do is take Joey for a match like this after a night out.

“He’s earned his rest and we’ll have him fully fit for the next game.”

Related topics:Bristol City