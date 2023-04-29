The attacker was subbed off in the 41st minute after suffering a head injury during the first half.

Kompany states it was important to take the relevant precautions following the early collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a bit unlucky after the contact,” he said.

Lyle Foster was subbed off during the first half (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)

"He was feeling dizzy so you can’t take any risk nowadays, but we think he’s going to be alright.

"We’ve got to be taking all the precautions now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany also explained the reason behind the absence of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Anass Zaroury.

"We’ve had a lot of games,” he added.

"It’s not a great preparation and the last thing I’m going to do is take Joey for a match like this after a night out.