The 26-year-old missed Burnley’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday night after picking up an injury in the previous game against Sunderland.

Kompany states he will carefully manage Cullen through this current busy period of the season.

He said: “It’s nothing we expect to be too big.

Josh Cullen (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The succession of games means with any little niggle he wasn’t able to train yesterday.

“There’s more games after Reading so we have to just be careful and manage it as well, we’ll see.

“I think eventually as well it gives everyone the belief that it’s not so much about any individual but it’s about the team and how the team behaves.

“If you look at the last game we had to start without (Jack) Corky because we knew we needed him today, today we had to start without Cullen, I think last game as well we had to start without Jay Rod (Jay Rodriguez).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think for me if I keep putting the angle on the team and the effort of the team I think that’s what showcases best what I really believe in.”