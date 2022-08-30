Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany praises Nathan Tella's start to the season
Vincent Kompany says having a talent like Nathan Tella will be a huge advantage for Burnley.
The Southampton loanee bagged his third goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-1 win against Wigan Athletic.
Kompany states Tella has already demonstrated the reason why The Clarets have signed him.
He said: “That is why we got Nathan, for when teams have a go and open up.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley reportedly swoop for Brentford forward to further boost attacking options
-
2
Burnley transfer news: Clarets target ‘another centre back’ before transfer window shuts, Serie A side linked with Watford defender
-
3
Burnley complete the signing of Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal from Charleroi
-
4
Burnley transfer news: Clarets eye forward addition, Swansea City to sign midfielder
-
5
Burnley fans arrive at the DW Stadium for Championship clash with Wigan Athletic
“Eventually, when you are in front, every team will have a go and that is why you have guys like him who keep threatening in behind and make it really tough for defenders to be comfortable going too high or being too aggressive.”
Kompany also praised goalkeeper Arijanet Muric for his performance in the game at the DW Stadium, despite the 23-year-old giving away a penalty for a foul on Callum Lang.
“He’s a big personality and it was a good day for him,” he added.
“I don’t know where the tally stands but I think it is four or five goals scored from the
goalkeeper (from his build-up play).
“You can’t just change who you are and he has to stay who he is, work hard, and perform, like everyone else in this team.”
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper Denis Franchi has also linked up with The Clarets on a three-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
“He is a first-team player and he is a big European talent,” Kompany stated.
“I have been used to working with these types of profiles of players and for us it is (necessary) to give him every opportunity to improve and to have another player who in the future can be a Burnley number one.”