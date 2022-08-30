Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southampton loanee bagged his third goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

Kompany states Tella has already demonstrated the reason why The Clarets have signed him.

He said: “That is why we got Nathan, for when teams have a go and open up.

Nathan Tella is currently on loan at Burnley from Southampton (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Eventually, when you are in front, every team will have a go and that is why you have guys like him who keep threatening in behind and make it really tough for defenders to be comfortable going too high or being too aggressive.”

Kompany also praised goalkeeper Arijanet Muric for his performance in the game at the DW Stadium, despite the 23-year-old giving away a penalty for a foul on Callum Lang.

“He’s a big personality and it was a good day for him,” he added.

“I don’t know where the tally stands but I think it is four or five goals scored from the

goalkeeper (from his build-up play).

“You can’t just change who you are and he has to stay who he is, work hard, and perform, like everyone else in this team.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper Denis Franchi has also linked up with The Clarets on a three-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

“He is a first-team player and he is a big European talent,” Kompany stated.