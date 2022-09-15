The unique new design comes with a bit of a twist as it pays homage to the journey Clarets supporters make every single matchday

The black shirt, designed and made by Umbro, is adorned with a map of Burnley, with orange, blue and pink lines representing the travel routes which lead to Turf Moor, with the stadium situated underneath the black and pink crest.

Sponsored by home and third shirt partner, Classic Football Shirts, their logo fits the design perfectly with a neon pink emblem across the middle of the shirt, matching the neon pink neckline and detailed club crest.

New Burnley FC third kit

In synergy with the Clarets home and away shirts, the third shirt also features the word ‘Burnley’ across the back of the neck in neon pink alongside the club’s back of shirt sponsor Vertu Motors logo.

Black shorts with pink trim and the pink badge, match the shirt and black socks with a pink hoop finish off this unique strip.

With the map of Burnley, the focal point of the shirt, the club was eager to use fans to launch the kit, because all roads lead to home and our home is nothing without the supporters.

Chairman Alan Pace said: “With this kit we wanted to honour our fans, across the UK and around the world. The map represents the journey so many of you make week in, week out, to support the team and the lengths you go for this football club.

“Following the success of this year’s home and away kit, we’re delighted to launch our third kit, with its unique design and great sense of pride delivered through its messaging. Turf Moor is a home for many, and I’m pleased that through our kits this season, we have been able to proudly tell that story.”

Clarets fans Justine Lorriman, sisters Georgia and Charlotte Rigby, Amer Stansfield-Mushtaq and his son Isaac, Jordan Hunt and his new born baby Ivy, David Bury and his son Robert, Kerry Handford and son Kieron, Carole Jefferson, Keith Jackson and his wife Catherine Jackson, Joe Skinner as well as Elizabeth Courland and her dad David Courland were the fans selected to be involved in this campaign.