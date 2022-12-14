News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC: New kick off time announced for the Clarets' away trip to Norwich

A new kick off time has been announced for Burnley’s away trip to Norwich on February 4.

By Amos Wynn
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The game at Carrow Road was originally meant to get underway at 3pm, but has been moved to 12.30pm after being selected for TV broadcast by Sky Sports.

A Jay Rodriguez penalty was all that separated the two sides when they met at Turf Moor back in October.

Both sides are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Burnley face Norwich at Carrow Road at the beginning of February (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
