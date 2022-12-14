Burnley FC: New kick off time announced for the Clarets' away trip to Norwich
A new kick off time has been announced for Burnley’s away trip to Norwich on February 4.
By Amos Wynn
7 hours ago - 1 min read
The game at Carrow Road was originally meant to get underway at 3pm, but has been moved to 12.30pm after being selected for TV broadcast by Sky Sports.
A Jay Rodriguez penalty was all that separated the two sides when they met at Turf Moor back in October.
Both sides are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.