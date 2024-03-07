Burnley FC in the Community celebrate partnership with Visiting Angels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Burnley FC in the Community, we have a range of different organisations that we are proud to be in partnership with. Without these partnerships, a lot of what we do would not be possible. One of our partnerships that we would like to celebrate is with Visiting Angels East Lancashire.

Nassar Manzoor said: “A leading in-home care service now operating in East Lancashire, aiming to be the Employer of Choice in the UK care sector by 2030. With a 20-year global history, they prioritise personalised care, tailoring services to individual needs. Exceptional carers are at the heart of the business, rewarded properly for the truly important work they do caring for the elderly and vulnerable in our community. Nassar Manzoor, the Managing Director, and Farzana Khan, the Registered Manager with 20+ years of experience, lead the company towards redefining the role of carers and delivering quality, person-centred care.”

If you would like to learn more about Visiting Angels East Lancashire please contact them at: