Five players were involved in the UEFA Nations League programme, others featured in international friendlies, and some took part in Under 21 fixtures ahead of the Clarets’ trip to South Wales to take on Cardiff City.

Here’s a list of players that were involved for their nations.

Arijanet Muric: The Burnley goalkeeper went head-to-head with team-mate Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Northern Ireland beat Kosovo 2-1 in Belfast at the weekend.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Levi Colwill of England applaud fans after the International Friendly match between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

However, the ex-Manchester City stopper was an unused substitute when his nation thrashed Cyprus 5-1 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium. Kosovo finished runners-up in League C: Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League, behind runaway winners Greece.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: The former Leeds United goalkeeper, who had a spell on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, came out on top in the battle of the Burnley team-mates as Northern Ireland overcame Arijanet Muric and Kosovo in Belfast.

The 25-year-old, though, would later concede three times in Greece, with Shayne Lavery netting the only goal for Ian Barraclough's Green and White Army. Northern Ireland were spared Nations League relegation despite the setback in Athens.

Connor Roberts: The Clarets defender completed 90 minutes for Rob Page's side in Brussels last Thursday against Belgium, as the Dragons fell to a 2-1 defeat. The right-back then played 85 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday night. Wales suffered relegation from League A: Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League as a result.

Welsh Connor Roberts and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne fight for the ball during a soccer game between Belgian national team the Red Devils and Wales, Thursday 22 September 2022 in Brussels, game 5 (out of six) in the Nations League A group stage. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Cullen: Burnley's summer signing featured for Stephen Kenny's side at Hampden Park on Saturday, as the Republic of Ireland slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Scotland.

However, the midfielder was suspended as the Boys In Green edged out Armenia in a five-goal thriller in League B: Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League. Ex-Clarets winger Robbie Brady scored the winner in time added on.

Halil Dervişoğlu: The on loan Brentford striker completed 45 minutes on Thursday night in Istanbul, as Turkey drew 3-3 with Luxembourg. The forward then came on for the last 30 minutes on Sunday, in the 2-1 loss to Faroe Islands. His nation celebrated promotion to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League as a result.

Samuel Bastien: The midfielder started in DR Congo's 1-0 friendly defeat with Burkina Faso on Friday and then lined up again as his nation netted three second half goals to see off Sierra Leone.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis: The Manchester City loan star captained England Under 21s to victories over Italy U21s and Germany U21s. Lee Carsley's Young Lions followed up their 2-0 win over the Italians with a 3-1 success at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Jordan Beyer: The Borussia Monchengladbach defender, who was handed his full Clarets debut in the 2-1 win over Bristol City, was in the starting XI for the young Germans last Friday, losing 1-0 to France.

He then faced Taylor Harwood-Bellis for a brief period when replacing Kilian Fischer in the 73rd minute as Germany Under 21s were beaten by England U21s at Bramall Lane.

Ian Maatsen: The on loan Chelsea defender was a second half substitute in the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Belgium U21s on Friday night. He was then introduced in the 54th minute, replacing international team-mate Jurgen Ekkelenkamp as Netherlands Under 21s held Romania U21s to a goalless draw.

Anass Zaroury: The Belgium Under 21 international featured as a substitute for the Red Devils in their 2-1 defeat to Netherlands U21s on Friday. The exciting former Charleroi prospect then teed up Yuri Verschaeren to put his side 2-1 up in France. However, six minutes after his 71st minute withdrawal, when replaced by Olivier Deman, the hosts equalised through Elye Wahi.

Dane McCullough: The young Burnley full back started in Northern Ireland Under 21s' 3-1 loss to Scotland on Thursday and was not involved in the 1-1 draw against the Scots on Sunday.