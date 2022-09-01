Burnley FC: Bobby Thomas joins Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan
Young Burnley defender Bobby Thomas has left the club on a season-long loan.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:34 pm
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:34 pm
The 21-year-old has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers for the 2022/23 campaign.
Thomas spent time in Everton’s and Crewe’s youth academies, before being signed by the Clarets.
He was handed his first senior deal in 2019, and made his debut in a EFL Cup game against Millwall the following year.
He has enjoyed previous loan spells with Kendal Town and Barrow.