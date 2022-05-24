Burnley fans take in final Premier League game at Turf Moor against Newcastle United as relegation is confirmed

Thousands of fans were in complete shock at the full-time whistle as Newcastle United prevailed at Turf Moor to confirm the Clarets’ return to the Championship.

The hosts trailed to Callum Wilson’s double while Leeds United, who needed to better Burnley’s result to secure survival, were level away at nine-man Brentford.

Maxwel Cornet’s ninth goal of the season gave Mike Jackson’s men hope, but they failed to find an equaliser before The Whites snatched a late winner against the Bees.

Are you pictured in our final gallery of term?

