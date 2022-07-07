Burnley fans' show of support for new Vincent Kompany era

Kompany’s first competitive game in charge of the Clarets will be played out at Huddersfield Town on Friday, July 29th to a sold out away end at the AbZorb (South) Stand at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Burnley kick-off life back in the Championship after six years in the Premier League with a Roses derby, and Clarets supporters flocked to back their team and the new boss, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and selling out before the ticket office reopened on Thursday morning.

Tickets were priced at £25 after a ticket cap agreement with Huddersfield, whose fans will pay the same at Turf Moor later in the season, with all 2,334 seats sold.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Burnley fans celebrate their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)