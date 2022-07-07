Burnley fans' show of support for new Vincent Kompany era

Kompany’s first competitive game in charge of the Clarets will be played out at Huddersfield Town on Friday, July 29th to a sold out away end at the AbZorb (South) Stand at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Burnley kick-off life back in the Championship after six years in the Premier League with a Roses derby, and Clarets supporters flocked to back their team and the new boss, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and selling out before the ticket office reopened on Thursday morning.
Tickets were priced at £25 after a ticket cap agreement with Huddersfield, whose fans will pay the same at Turf Moor later in the season, with all 2,334 seats sold.
Burnley step up their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a behind-closed-doors game at Wolves, before their only public workout at Shrewsbury Town on Friday, July 15th.