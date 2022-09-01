News you can trust since 1877
Burnley fans praise the club's Sixth Sense announcement teaser

Burnley fans have praised the club’s transfer teaser ahead of the Halil Dervişoğlu signing.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:00 pm

The Clarets shared a clip from 90s film The Sixth Sense, with the famous line “I see dead people” dubbed over with the words “I see new signings.”

Supporters on social media have praised the club’s work.

One wrote: “How does the admin keep making better and better announcements. Every time it feels like he’s outdone himself."

Burnley fans enjoyed the Twitter teaser (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Another added: “Fair play. A brilliant video for a brilliant signing. Will be very interesting to see how Halil gets on but can see him bagging quite a few.”

A third stated: “Whoever is in charge of your social media needs a pay rise.”

