Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets shared a clip from 90s film The Sixth Sense, with the famous line “I see dead people” dubbed over with the words “I see new signings.”

Supporters on social media have praised the club’s work.

One wrote: “How does the admin keep making better and better announcements. Every time it feels like he’s outdone himself."

Burnley fans enjoyed the Twitter teaser (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another added: “Fair play. A brilliant video for a brilliant signing. Will be very interesting to see how Halil gets on but can see him bagging quite a few.”