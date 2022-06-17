Burnley fans enthused by Vincent Kompany appointment - Video
Burnley fans appear to have universally welcomed the appointment of Vincent Kompany as new Clarets boss.
By Chris Boden
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:00 pm
While the proof will be in the pudding, as we see the impact the Manchester City legend has at Turf Moor, the bold move to bring in the Belgian has sparked the imagination of supporters.
The Burnley Express went down to the ground earlier in the week to get the views from fans, and here are their thoughts.
Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)