Burnley fans call for summer investment after 'preposterously poor' showing in recent transfer windows!
Burnley fans are hoping to see new chairman Alan Pace back boss Sean Dyche ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Supporters shared their thoughts in The BIG Burnley Express Burnley FC Survey at the end of May after the Clarets were able to secure another season in the top flight.
Under the circumstances, given the outgoing board were reluctant to give Dyche any financial support to bolster his squad last term, 49.4% of fans felt the performance of the Premier League's longest-serving manager was 'very good' while another 33.5% thought he had 'exceeded all expectations'.
Goalkeeper Will Norris and midfielder Dale Stephens were the only additions to the first team group - with the pair making five league starts between them - which is why it is understandable that 80.9% of fans taking part in the survey felt that a lack of recruitment was the main hindrance in the club's campaign.
On top of that, having failed to hit the 40-point mark for the first time since promotion in 2017, fans were almost unanimous (92.5%) in their thinking that the new board need to prioritise investment in the playing squad in the off-season.
More than half (54.6%) of fans labelled Burnley's business in recent transfer windows as 'preposterously poor' while another 35.8% felt the club's dealings were just 'poor'.
Finally, with 85.5% of supporters fearful that the Clarets will sacrifice their place at the top level with another poor summer of recruitment, a total of 77.5% of them want to see between four and six new players added to the squad while 82.1% agree that more than £25m will need to be spent on the group to make it competitive next term.