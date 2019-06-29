Burnley eye Championship star, ex-Everton boss in running for Newcastle job, Arsenal open to shock transfer, Liverpool offer striker contract - updates on Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley wants a new manager appointed before the club fly out to China in mid-July. (Daily Star)

Former Everton and Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez has emerged as one of the favourites after his odds shortened on Friday. (Sky Bet)

However, it is understood Newcastle officials have spoken to Porto manager Sergio Conceicao over succeeding Rafa Benitez. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are confident they will sign midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes from Newcastle and Sporting Lisbon, respectively. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool are hopeful Divock Origi will pen a new five-year deal with the Reds, although he is yet to give a 'definitive' answer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however links to Manchester United or Liverpool are wide of the mark. (90 min)

Wilfred Zaha has pleaded with Crystal Palace to allow him to join Arsenal. The Eagles' £80m valuation of the winger could provide an immediate stumbling block. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea aim to announce Derby County manager Frank Lampard as their new boss before the Blues players return for pre-season training next week. (The Sun)

The Blues have demanded Atletico Madrid to pay £50m for striker Alvaro Morata in a permanent deal or they will cut short his loan spell. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley are plotting a fresh bid for West Brom defender Craig Dawson after Watford saw an offer turned down. (Daily Mail)

The family of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen have reportedly been spotted house-hunting in Madrid, fueling rumours of a potential move to Real. (Times)

​Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all considering offering defender Gary Cahill a contract following his release from Chelsea. (90min.com)

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £7m with Sporting Lisbon for the sale of forward Rafael Camacho. (Evening Standard)

Aston Villa are set to launch a formal bid for Southampton left-back Matt Targett in order to provide competition to Neil Taylor. (Express and Star)