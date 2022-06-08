Burnley extend striker Ashley Barnes' contract

The club have taken up the year’s option on his contract, and Barnes will remain a Claret for the coming season back in the Championship.

Barnes, 32, was Sean Dyche’s first cash signing in January 2014, moving from Brighton for £450,000, and has gone on to score 47 in 248 appearances for the club, including 44 in the Premier League.

The former Austria Under 20 international ended the season in Mike Jackson’s starting line up, selected ahead of £12m deadline day arrival Wout Weghorst for the last three games of the campaign as the Clarets were relegated.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's English striker Ashley Barnes celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 19, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

And he held his nerve to score from the spot at Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw in the penultimate match - his first Premier League goal since February 2021.

After the draw at Villa Park, Barnes had suggested the final game of the season against Newcastle could be his last for the club, with his future up in the air: “The club have shown faith in me through everything and hopefully I can go and give that back in my last game.”

But Burnley have secured his services for another season, as he looks to help earn a third promotion from the Championship.

With the club’s retained list due imminently, it remains to be seen who else stays at the club at the end of their deals.

James Tarkowski will leave for a Premier League club, with Everton pushing hard for his signature, while Ben Mee is also expected to stay in the top flight, having turned down a two-year deal at Turf Moor, having been at the club since the summer of 2011.

The year option on Jack Cork’s contract wasn’t triggered, due to relegation, and he is believed to be looking for a two-year deal elsewhere, while Phil Bardsley is set to join good friend Wayne Rooney at Derby, and Erik Pieters, Aaron Lennon and Dale Stephens are expected to leave.

Matej Vydra has been in talks over a new two-year contract.