Burnley exit Women's FA Cup as Liverpool's class tells

Millie Ravening drives at Liverpool

The Reds, who are flying high in the women’s Championship, having not lost a game, showed their dominance on the day, scoring three goals in the second half to advance.

Burnley showed great composure in the first half, working hard to minimise any Liverpool threat.

With Mel Brown back for her first start in over a season, the Clarets remained solid defensively.

Half a chance for Evie Priestley

Liverpool enjoyed plenty of possession and, two consecutive corners were dealt with by the defence and Clarets captain Lauren Bracewell in goal.

Shortly after, a ball through to Evie Priestley saw the Liverpool keeper high off her line. but though Priestley managed to get in behind, she was ushered off the ball by defenders.

The scoring was opened on the 37th minute, when a Melissa Lawley corner saw Bracewell rise, but the ball fell to Rachel Furness who tapped home.

Three changes for the visitors at the beginning of the second half saw Kearns, Wardlaw and Moore enter the fray, for Holland, Roberts, and Robe.

As the pace of the game remained high, in the 56th minute, Furness doubled the visitors’ lead.

An injured Dom Cooper led to the Clarets’ first change, with Kerry Hope making a return after a lengthy spell out.

Hope and the Clarets pressed on as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

Manager Matt Bee made another substitution, with Mel Brown making way for Olivia Greenhalgh.

But Liverpool pressed high and allowed the home side little in way of time on the ball.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey made it three, when she got on the end of another Lawley corner to head home.

In the final 10 minutes Burnley pushed on, but Liverpool scored their fourth of the afternoon in the 86th minute, when Daniels sped down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to Lawley, who kept her composure to finish.

Manager, Matt Bee said: “I’m proud of all the players. We applied the game plan well and the structure was good.

“The effort and intensity were fantastic, and I thought we controlled their threats well in the first half.

“We wanted to try and impose ourselves higher up the pitch in the second half, whilst also retaining our shape. I thought we did that well.

“We opened up in the last 20 minutes and Liverpool found some good spaces and moments to add to the score.

“The score line is disappointing, but I can’t fault any of the players.”