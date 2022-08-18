Burnley edge closer to Churlinov deal
Burnley are edging closer to sealing a deal for VfB Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov.
The North Macedonia international, who is expected to sign a four-year contract, in a €3.5m deal which could rise to up to €5m with add-ons, was due to travel for his medical on Monday, but due to complications with his visa – being from a non-EU country, who are 64th currently in the FIFA World rankings – Churlinov was initially unable to travel to England, and was instead due to meet representatives from Burnley and have his medical on Thursday in Paris.
However, visa issues were ironed out on Wednesday, enabling Churlinov to travel to England, with the player due to complete his medical check on Thursday in Manchester, ahead of becoming signing number 12 of the summer.
However, at Vincent Kompany’s pre-Blackpool press conference on Thursday afternoon, asked about the progress of the Churlinov deal, he said: "Baby steps closer, but still not official.”
A deal for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Schalke, has been agreed with Stuttgart, whose sports director Sven Mislintat told Bild after the 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday: “The talks are extremely advanced, we will be able to report completion in a timely manner.”
Churlinov’s agent Mehmet Eser added: “Burnley and Kompany really wanted Darko.
“He was shown a clear plan. That really impressed him.”
Kompany said on Monday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the 1-1 draw with Hull City: “It is a player that we like, that is not a secret, but there are some details that need to be worked out.
"The player is not here. Let's call it ongoing, and if we can add a bit of support to our team then we will try and do it.”
And after the game, he reiterated: “It is the same as last time, he is a player we like, but he hasn’t signed yet, so let’s do everything the right way.”