Burnley EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Full squad confirmed including Esteve, Cullen and Tresor

Not all players’ ratings have been revealed, but they will be on the game once it is released. These are the player ratings which will go on Ultimate Team, whereas for modes such as Seasons, Career Mode and other offline modes, their ratings will change based on their performance.

New signing John Egan and Enock Agyei don’t feature.

Below are all the players who will greet you when you load up Ultimate Team on FC 25. The ratings begin from the lowest and finish on the highest.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be released worldwide on September 27, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A 10-hour Early Access trial which is available through EA Play will be available on September 20, 2024.

1 . Owen Dodgson - 63 Pace: 68 Shooting: 46 Passing: 61 Dribbling: 59 Defending: 59 Physical: 65 Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

2 . CJ Egan-Riley - 66 Pace: 67 Shooting: 32 Passing: 56 Dribbling: 60 Defending: 66 Physical: 72 Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC Photo Sales

3 . Bashir Humphreys - 68 Pace: 62 Shooting: 35 Passing: 58 Dribbling: 59 Defending: 68 Physical: 68 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Etienne Green - 68 Pace: 69 Shooting: 68 Passing: 71 Dribbling: 69 Defending: 27 Physical: 67 Photo: SYLVAIN THOMAS Photo Sales