Burnley ensured there was some early Christmas cheer on Saturday when they claimed a hard-earned win away to Fulham.

Second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge handed Vincent Kompany’s men their third win of the campaign.

In the process, the Clarets moved off the foot of the table and cut the gap to safety to just three points ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Liverpool.

Following another busy weekend of Premier League action, whoscored.com have compiled their Team of the Week – and two Burnley men feature.

Here’s the team in full:

