Burnley duo star in Premier League team of the week alongside Tottenham, West Ham & Wolves men - gallery

Burnley ensured there was some early Christmas cheer on Saturday when they claimed a hard-earned win away to Fulham.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Dec 2023, 19:46 GMT

Second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge handed Vincent Kompany’s men their third win of the campaign.

In the process, the Clarets moved off the foot of the table and cut the gap to safety to just three points ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Liverpool.

Following another busy weekend of Premier League action, whoscored.com have compiled their Team of the Week – and two Burnley men feature.

Here’s the team in full:

The Italian goalkeeper helped Spurs hold on for a 2-1 win against Everton.

1. Vicario (Tottenham) - 8.42

The Italian goalkeeper helped Spurs hold on for a 2-1 win against Everton.

The former Claret performed well despite Eddie Howe's side slipping to a surprise defeat to Luton.

2. Kieran Tripper (Newcastle) - 8.33

The former Claret performed well despite Eddie Howe's side slipping to a surprise defeat to Luton.

The defender played his part as Bournemouth claimed a dramatic 3-2 win against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

3. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) - 7.49

The defender played his part as Bournemouth claimed a dramatic 3-2 win against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Osho helped the Hatters keep a clean sheet in their surprise home win against Newcastle.

4. Gabriel Osho (Luton) - 7.38

Osho helped the Hatters keep a clean sheet in their surprise home win against Newcastle.

