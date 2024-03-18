Burnley duo star in Premier League Team of the Week alongside Fulham, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest men - gallery

It’s been a while since Burnley have been able to boast any representation in a Premier League Team of the Week.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT

But following Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brentford, Burnley’s first victory since before Christmas, that time has finally come.

Vincent Kompany’s men overcame the 10-man Bees to cut the gap to safety to eight points thanks to goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and David Fofana.

It gives the Clarets some much-needed hope and belief ahead of the trip to Chelsea upon their return from the international break.

Following this weekend’s Premier League action, whoscored.com have compiled their Team of the Week – and two Burnley men feature.

Here’s the team in full:

A dream Premier League debut for the Kosovan, who made some crucial saves during Burnley's 2-1 win against Brentford.

1. Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 7.89

A dream Premier League debut for the Kosovan, who made some crucial saves during Burnley's 2-1 win against Brentford. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The full-back recorded an assist during Fulham's surprise 3-0 win against Tottenham.

2. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) - 8.16

The full-back recorded an assist during Fulham's surprise 3-0 win against Tottenham. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
The centre-back set up Luke Berry's late equaliser during Luton's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

3. Reece Burke (Luton Town) - 7.67

The centre-back set up Luke Berry's late equaliser during Luton's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Ajer set up a tense finish with a glancing header during Brentford's 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

4. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) - 7.47

Ajer set up a tense finish with a glancing header during Brentford's 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FulhamBurnleyLuton TownNottingham ForestBeesBrentford