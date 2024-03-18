But following Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brentford, Burnley’s first victory since before Christmas, that time has finally come.

Vincent Kompany’s men overcame the 10-man Bees to cut the gap to safety to eight points thanks to goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and David Fofana.

It gives the Clarets some much-needed hope and belief ahead of the trip to Chelsea upon their return from the international break.

Following this weekend’s Premier League action, whoscored.com have compiled their Team of the Week – and two Burnley men feature.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 7.89 A dream Premier League debut for the Kosovan, who made some crucial saves during Burnley's 2-1 win against Brentford. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . Timothy Castagne (Fulham) - 8.16 The full-back recorded an assist during Fulham's surprise 3-0 win against Tottenham. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Reece Burke (Luton Town) - 7.67 The centre-back set up Luke Berry's late equaliser during Luton's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales