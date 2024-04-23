As a result, the gap to safety now stands at just three points with four games remaining.
Following the completion of the weekend’s action, whoscored.com have now compiled their Team of the Week by including the best rated performers.
1. GK - Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.39
Despite the one-sided scoreline at Bramall Lane, Muric still found himself with plenty of work to do. The Blades actually managed two more shots (18) than their opponents, even if they ultimately lost 4-1. The Kosovan international helped his side to the victory with a total of 10 saves and four high claims. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Lorenz Assignon (Burnley) - 8.71
The 23-year-old Frenchman danced his way into the box before firing home his first ever Premier League goal with 40 minutes on the clock, before setting up teammate Lyle Foster for the visitors’ third of the afternoon shortly after half-time. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) - 7.61
Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock made his first league start since early February, having been sidelined with injury, and the 30-year-old marked his return with a second goal of the season at Kenilworth Road. Along with his headed effort, Pinnock also contributed with a tackle, an interception, four clearances and one block. Photo: Richard Pelham
4. James Tarkowski (Everton) - 7.54
Everton made it back-to-back Premier League wins and clean sheets at Goodison Park when they overcame relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in the Deduction Derby on Sunday. Tarkowski made a total of five aerial wins, one tackle, four clearances and two blocks. Photo: Gareth Copley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.