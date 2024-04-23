1 . GK - Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.39

Despite the one-sided scoreline at Bramall Lane, Muric still found himself with plenty of work to do. The Blades actually managed two more shots (18) than their opponents, even if they ultimately lost 4-1. The Kosovan international helped his side to the victory with a total of 10 saves and four high claims. Photo: Stu Forster