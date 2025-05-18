Burnley duo feature in top 10 list of Championship's most clinical finishers - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Burnley duo feature in top 10 list of the Championship’s most clinical finishers.

Goals were hard to come by for Scott Parker’s men during the early part of the 2024/25 season, playing out 12 goalless draws.

But by the end of the campaign, which ended in the Clarets winning automatic promotion, Burnley had only been outscored by title winners Leeds United and Norwich City.

Now the regular season has finished, football analysts at Grosvenor Sport have examined attacking outputs using xG (expected goals) data to reveal which players have been the most ruthless over the course of the Championship season.

Here’s the top 10 list in full:

Burnley pair Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming were among the Championship's most clinical finishers this season.

1. Clinical

Burnley pair Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming were among the Championship's most clinical finishers this season. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Goals: 5 | xG: 2.2 | xG differential: 2.8

2. 10th: Romaine Mundle (Sunderland)

Goals: 5 | xG: 2.2 | xG differential: 2.8 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Goals: 6 | xG: 3.2 | xG differential: 2.8

3. 9th: Greg Leigh (Oxford United)

Goals: 6 | xG: 3.2 | xG differential: 2.8 Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Goals: 12 | xG: 9.1 | xG differential: 2.9

4. 8th: Zian Flemming (Burnley)

Goals: 12 | xG: 9.1 | xG differential: 2.9 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyScott ParkerLeeds UnitedNorwich City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice