Goals were hard to come by for Scott Parker’s men during the early part of the 2024/25 season, playing out 12 goalless draws.

But by the end of the campaign, which ended in the Clarets winning automatic promotion, Burnley had only been outscored by title winners Leeds United and Norwich City.

Now the regular season has finished, football analysts at Grosvenor Sport have examined attacking outputs using xG (expected goals) data to reveal which players have been the most ruthless over the course of the Championship season.

Here’s the top 10 list in full: