Burnley duo among top 10 Championship players of the season alongside Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
We’re now into the second half of the season and Burnley are right in the mix for automatic promotion.

The Clarets’ 13-game unbeaten run has seen Scott Parker’s men move up to second in the Championship table and just a point off Leeds United in top spot.

Burnley take a short break from league action this weekend when they turn their focus to the third round of the FA Cup by making the trip to League One Reading.

It’s been an impressive start to Parker’s reign to date and plenty of his players have caught the eye too.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Burnley have two players represented in the Championship’s top 10 players this season according to Fotmob’s season player ratings. Promotion rivals Leeds and Sheffield United have one player each.

Here’s the top 10 in full, from 10th to first:

1. 10th: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) - 7.41

2. 9th: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) - 7.42

3. 8th: Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) - 7.42

4. 7th: CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) - 7.45

