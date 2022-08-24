Burnley draw ? in EFL Cup third round

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: The Carabao Cup is seen pitchside prior to the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The draw took place live on Sky Sports following Newcastle United’s tie at Tranmere Rovers, made by two former Tranmere bosses – both Liverpool legends – in John Barnes and John Aldridge.

Crawley have advanced past Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the first two rounds, and this will be the first meeting of the sides.

The seven Premier League Clubs competing in Europe enter the competition in the third round, including last season’s winners Liverpool who also hold the record for the most League Cup titles with nine victories.

Manchester City, who have an illustrious history with the Carabao Cup, also enter at this stage alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

