Burnley draw ? in EFL Cup third round
Burnley have drawn League Two Crawley Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.
The draw took place live on Sky Sports following Newcastle United’s tie at Tranmere Rovers, made by two former Tranmere bosses – both Liverpool legends – in John Barnes and John Aldridge.
Crawley have advanced past Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the first two rounds, and this will be the first meeting of the sides.
The seven Premier League Clubs competing in Europe enter the competition in the third round, including last season’s winners Liverpool who also hold the record for the most League Cup titles with nine victories.
Manchester City, who have an illustrious history with the Carabao Cup, also enter at this stage alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
Third round ties will take place on the week commencing November 7