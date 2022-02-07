Burnley defender's role in convincing compatriot Wout Weghorst to take Premier League plunge!

The Netherlands international reached out after the Clarets had made contact, having acquired Pieters' contact details via mutual friend Tim Krul.

The pair sent messages back and forth, with the VfL Wolfsburg marksmen making enquiries about the club, before his switch from the Bundesliga was confirmed on deadline day.

"I spoke with him way before he signed for us, he sent me a text and we spoke about Burnley and how we play and the team. The standard questions," said the former Stoke City full back.

Wout Weghorst of Burnley takes a shot during the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 05, 2022 in Burnley, England.

"I didn't know him, he got my number from Tim Krul who is a mutual friend.

"When he was on his way he sent me a picture of him sitting on the plane so I knew he was coming, but I had to keep it quiet.

"I have tried to help him as much as possible and explain how we play and what we can try to do.

"It is nice to have a Dutch player in the team."

Erik Pieters of Burnley is challenged by Ken Sema of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 05, 2022 in Burnley, England.

The treacherous conditions certainly gave the ex-AZ Alkmaar forward a challenging time on his debut in the goal-less draw against Watford at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old, paired alongside leading scorer Maxwel Cornet, showed glimpses of the qualities he can bring to the side, as the Hornets held on to their first clean sheet in the top flight in 31 games.

Weghorst sliced horribly wide of the target in one instance, following James Tarkowski's breakaway from the back, but he wasn't far away when his attempt looped on to the crossbar following Hassane Kamara's perfectly-timed intervention.

"I think he can be of great value for us as a striker, he is big and good with his feet and he seems a real goal-getter," Pieters continued.

"He was a bit unlucky in a couple of circumstances but you can see the calmness he has in front of goal.

"You can see the quality he has and it has been nice to have him in the team and hopefully he can score a couple of goals for us soon."

Pieters added: "He is a really nice guy, relaxed and good in the group.

"He is easy to get along with and that is key for us at Burnley.