Burnley defender Nathan Collins poised to make Premier League switch?

Sources suggest that Premier League side Wolves are close to striking a deal with the Clarets for the Republic of Ireland international.
The 21-year-old could complete a £20.5m move to Molineux later this week with the two clubs said to be in advanced talks.
Collins was signed from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last June, making just 18 starts in the top flight.
Wolves have been monitoring the centre-back's situation since Burnley's return to the Championship was confirmed in May.
Bruno Lage now seems certain to land his main target, who will follow the departures of James Tarkowski, Nick Pope, Ben Mee and Wout Weghorst.