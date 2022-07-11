Burnley defender Nathan Collins poised to make Premier League switch?

Sources suggest that Premier League side Wolves are close to striking a deal with the Clarets for the Republic of Ireland international.

The 21-year-old could complete a £20.5m move to Molineux later this week with the two clubs said to be in advanced talks.

Collins was signed from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last June, making just 18 starts in the top flight.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers is closed down by Nathan Collins of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on December 01, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves have been monitoring the centre-back's situation since Burnley's return to the Championship was confirmed in May.