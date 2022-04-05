Burnley defender Nathan Collins isn't interested in a Championship return any time soon!

The Republic of Ireland international, who marked his first senior start for "The Boys in Green" with a clean sheet against Lithuania, wants to continue learning his trade at the highest level.

The 20-year-old played 39 times for Stoke City in the Championship after making his Football League debut as a second half substitute against Swansea City, having replaced Benik Afobe in a 3-1 loss at the Liberty Stadium.

His final game for the Potters in the second tier was a heavy defeat away at eventual champions Norwich City, who will host the Clarets in what is undoubtedly a crucial top flight encounter.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Phil Foden of Manchester City battles for possession with Nathan Collins of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And the young centre back, who began his career with youth club Cherry Orchard, doesn't want to return any time soon. Ahead of a crunch clash with Everton at Turf Moor, he said: "I want Premier League football. That’s all I ever wanted as a kid and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

"If I have the chance to do something about that I am going to try my hardest to do the best I can. Obviously Ben [Mee] is injured and I will take on what he’s done and try my best.

"But it is not just me, all the lads want to do that. They don’t want to drop down a league. They want to stay up here, they want to fight here and they all love playing in this league. As a team we are all willing to fight and whoever is called upon will play."

He added: "We are such a tight knit group and we are all there for each other and we will all back each other to the end. That’s unbelievable to have especially in the situation we are in and the place we are in. If we can continue with that it gives us a bigger chance.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 29: Nathan Collins of Ireland in action during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Lithuania at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

"I heard a little bit before I came but as soon as I came in it was clear it was a tight knit group where everyone gets on really well and everyone is there for each other. That's something I noticed straight away."

Collins collected the third red card of his career, and Burnley's first in 120 Premier League fixtures, when shoving Ivan Toney to ground in the final seconds of a 2-0 defeat away at Brentford last month.

The £12m summer signing, who has now been dismissed in three successive seasons, is back in contention for Wednesday's visit of the Toffees, where he could feature alongside James Tarkowski.

Speaking about his fellow defenders, Collins said: "It doesn't really matter who I'm playing beside; they help me and I help them. It's a good thing because we're all helping each other all the time.

"They are top class, they have done everything they can and have been really good to me. They always give me pointers and always go over games. We all help each other and it has been good.